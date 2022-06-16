As Walmart renovates its grocery pickup stations to accommodate need, the convenience and affordability of curbside grocery services has outweighed initial demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, curbside grocery pickup only continues to increase in relevance.
Curbside grocery pickup allows users to order groceries from local stores online and pick them up without leaving their vehicles. An in-store shopper chooses the groceries for them, and the customer saves time normally spent in the store. Local businesses have seen the perks of grocery pickup services, which have only grown in popularity following Covid-19.
The Paris Brookshire’s has had a free grocery delivery system in place for two years, dropping off groceries to vehicles driving by. Brookshire’s requires two hours advance notice, but sometimes the order will be ready early. To help accommodate the demand, Brookshire’s is creating a new, more consumer-friendly website. For the most part though, the store will continue its system in the same way it has since its launch.
“Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, it’s gotten really busy. We’ve picked up quite a lot of business that way. And, you know, a lot of older folks don’t want to get out into the stores, and some people just find it more convenient to pull up, get their groceries, and not take time out of their busy day to shop,” Store Director Casuy Greene said.
Kroger’s grocery pickup averages 50 to 60 orders per day, an increase of more than double the average when the service launched in 2018. The feature was originally intended to come out the same week as the local Walmart’s, but it was delayed. Even after the peak in 2020, the service remains relevant to the community. In fact, Kroger’s system was so efficient, it had to readjust to ensure it met a 90% in-store threshold.
“It’s still a big part. We’ve had a lot more (people). Normally with a pickup you have a word of mouth, and normally what happens is once they know how easy it is to come and get their groceries through online pickup, they tell their friends who tell their friends,” Assistant Store Leader David Diaz said.
The service is free for purchases of $35 or more; otherwise it costs an additional $9.95 per pick-up.
Unlike other community counterparts, Aldi’s does not have a grocery pickup service, but it plans to instate one by 2023.
“Currently our store isn’t one of the stores that has curbside. A lot of them are rolling out by the end of 2023; a lot more stores are going to have curbside. But ours doesn’t currently, so we still utilize Instacart, and they’re the ones who are able to deliver it,” Store Manager Christie Sefcik said.
Using Instacart is not ideal for many consumers, as the business adds a markup and does not sell groceries at in-store prices. It also does not allow customers to use coupons or other deals they might find in the store.
“So I think that comes as a little bit of a turn-off to some of our customers, so that’s why once we get curbside, I think it’ll be a lot better for us because they’ll be able to get the lower prices that we have in store, and they’ll have access to it and not have that little premium,” she said.
Despite slight premiums or potential increase for cost, curbside pickup has its upsides.
“It’s easy for them. Because a lot of times what happens is if they pick up their kids from school, it’s easier to do rather than going into the store. You can just pick it up,” Diaz said.
“You can pick up groceries when you want to. You don’t have to go into the physical store. You still all get all of your Brookshire’s card discounts, any ad sales are still applicable through curbside. You don’t have to worry about waiting in line. You just let your shopper know when you’re here, and we have the order out within two minutes usually. It can save a lot of time, and again, it’s at their convenience. They don’t have to shop at a certain time, they can place an order and pick it up when it’s good for them,” Greene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.