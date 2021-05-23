A Lamar County team made up of a police detective, a prosecuting attorney and an advocate for women is participating in a year-long coordinated community response cohort focused on domestic violence, a program of the Conference on Crimes Against Women.
Sgt. David Whitaker, a detective with the Paris Police Department, Ben Kaminar, first deputy assistant with the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, and Sheana Johnson, of the SAFE-T Crisis Center, will receive free training, technical assistance and networking opportunities with other rural Texas counties, according to Brooke Meyer, spokesperson for Crimes Against Women.
The team will join other teams from six Texas counties to include Atascosa, Karnes, Kleberg, Milam, Roberts and Willacy in this third training cohort of the Institute for Coordinated Community Response in an effort to improve the collaborative response of rural counties to domestic violence. The institute provides quarterly in-person training and monthly webinars for participating counties.
One in three Texas women will experience intimate partner violence in her lifetime — higher than the national average of one in four — and women in rural communities are often in even more danger due to geographic isolation, lack of resources, virtually no anonymity and other barriers to seeking help, according to information Meyer provided.
“Recognizing this, ICCR’s goal is to empower rural communities to create and sustain a holistic, all encompassing community response that works to close existing gaps in the system and to provide more comprehensive support to victims of domestic violence,” Meyer said. “
“Over the next year, we’ll be working with not just Paris PD and SAFE-T but other agencies and community partners to examine how we respond to domestic violence,” Kaminar said. “The goal is to identify and recommend changes or improvements that help with not only the investigation of crimes against women but also the community response and support for those survivors.”
Whitaker explained the team has just completed a three-day virtual conference to introduce the process and other participating teams.
“We will be evaluating our response to an incident and provide better planning of what we need to do to better respond, investigate and prosecute assaults involving family violence,” Whitaker said. “We will also be looking at ways to support victims so they do not become overwhelmed by the judicial system and process.”
As the community response coordinator for the local SAFE-T Crisis Center, Johnson said she is excited about the opportunities provided .
“We will be spending the next 12 months meeting, training and analyzing current practices, and developing ways to improve them,” Johnson said. “Our goals include the development of a better understanding of the roles of community stakeholders, strengthening those relationships and implement a team approach that will best support victims, hold offenders accountable, and create a safe community.”
Kaminar added that the group already has looked at ways victims can be connected to resources and support earlier in the process instead of waiting until cases make it to the court system.
“We’ve received information about training designed for churches, pastors and lay leaders about how faith communities can engage and support victims of domestic violence,” Kaminar said. “I look forward over the next year to working on improving our community response, not just our criminal justice system response.”
