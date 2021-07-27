Tempers flared at a Paris City Council meeting Monday night as more than 40 people came to protest a planned multi-family development near a Northeast Paris neighborhood,
On several occasions, both the mayor and mayor pro tem threatened to evict people from the audience during an hour-and-a-half long discussion about the development of 3.6-acre tract near the Brownwood addition off 36th Street NE and Smallwood Road.
A complicated issue, councilors voted unanimously to follow a staff recommendation to take the tract, known as the Davenwick LLC development, out of the equation and refer a request to change the Brownwood addition zoning from multi-family to single family residence back to the Planning & Zoning Commission for an Aug. 2 public hearing.
Council’s other options were to approve a city-initiated zoning change from multi-family to single family on both Brownwood and Davenwick, which would require a supermajority vote, or 6 votes, because of both a unanimous recommendation from Planning & Zoning to deny a change and a petition with more than 50 signatures in favor of the change. Or the council could deny the zoning change, which would also require a supermajority vote.
In 1983, the city rezoned a roughly 25-acre tract, which now includes both the Brownwood addition and the Davenwick property, from agricultural and light industrial to multi-family zoning. The Brownwood addition was later developed with single-family homes. After a June 16 Planning & Zoning work session, the city initiated an amendment to rezone the entire area single family, which brought praise from Brownwood residents but opposition from property owners Bart and John Chadwick, who purchased the property in 2016 to develop as multi-family units.
At a July 7 meeting, Planning & Zoning voted 5-0 to deny the city request, which led City Planner Andrew Mack to ask for a withdrawal of the request and to refer only the Brownwood addition request back to the commission.
More than a dozen people spoke in favor of the change from multi-family to single family zoning on both properties at the Monday night meeting, citing the possibility of increased crime, lower property values, drainage problems and increased traffic on already badly maintained roads.
Speaking on behalf of petitioners in support of the zoning change to single family residence, Angie Gifford said prior to making her remarks that many people in the neighborhood did not answer their doors to sign the petition.
“The neighborhood is made up of a diverse group of working families and retirees,” Gifford said. “As a single mother of two, I worked two jobs for eight years to afford that house. Brownwood is a very desirable neighborhood, and it’s beyond me why anybody would approve the deprivation of our neighborhood with duplexes that bring in transient people and devalue our property.”
Toward the end of the public hearing, financial advisor Bret Ables summarized opposition to the multi-family development.
“Look at these faces, look at how many people showed up today because of their home,” Ables said after noting that drainage, traffic problems, declining values all are valid arguments. “I wish somebody here would speak up and say, ‘this is why we think it’s a good idea,’ because I haven’t heard one yet except that it’s legal.”
Ables offered an olive branch when he said, “I don’t think Mr. (John) Chadwick should lose any money,” he said. “I think something should be figured out because that is what we do in this community.”
Both Tuesday Smallwood Chadwick and John Chadwick spoke, but it was John Chadwick who warned of legal implications as he presented council members with a multi-page handout outlining several documents on the city’s website, one of which states that only property owners can initiate a change in zoning. Another addressed buffer zones, which he argued multi-family would be a buffer between the Elks Club and the residential neighborhood, adding Smallwood Road is noted to be a collector road for heavier traffic on future city plans.
“I hate to say this, but the board can do what it wants but we have legal rights, and we’re gonna protect our legal rights,” John Chadwick said.
After the public hearing, council members weighed in.
Councilor Renae Stone asked that Mayor Paula Portugal recuse herself from discussion and action because she lives in the Brownwood addition, but City Attorney Stephanie Harris advised she does not believe living in the neighborhood rises to the level of conflict of interest that would require the mayor to recuse herself.
Councilor Mihir Pankaj said he would like for the discussion to go back before Planning & Zoning to allow “this many people” to have their say.
“We have to trust their (P&Z) opinions because that is why we chose them to be on Planning & Zoning,” Pankaj said. “I totally understand the struggles but we are a community and we have to work together. I implore you, please let’s work together.”
Councilor Linda Knox encouraged homeowners to meet with developers to see exactly what their plans might be.
“Have you talked with the owners?” Knox asked. “Are they talking about putting in high rise apartments or are they talking about just doing the smaller kind of duplexes that you see in town?”
Taking a lead from Knox, Portugal said, “I think most of my neighbors in Brownwood and on 36th would love a chance to visit with the Chadwicks.”
Councilor Gary Savage said he needed clarification about who can file a petition for a zoning change, to which Harris answered normally the property owner but the city can also make a request as was done in this case.
Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes said he is concerned about where Brownwood residents received information about lower property values and increased crime.
“Is that a fact, or are you just assuming that’s going to happen?” he asked. “That concerns me; in fact, it bothers me. I think this needs to be discussed further.”
Councilor Clayton Pilgrim expressed empathy to both residents and the Chadwicks before he warned, “I am totally against this breach of contract. This is an extremely dangerous slippery slope that we’re even thinking about. I think this should be a no-brainer, but I think that moving Brownwood from multi-family to single family makes a lot of sense.”
