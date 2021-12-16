BONHAM — Interest funds remain hard to come by for Fannin County, per the county treasurer’s report for November. The county earned $136.60 on more than $3.67 million in various funds, plus $82.34 on $442,398.35 on the 2020 bond and $5.11 on $228,776.62 in operating business money funds.
During the county’s Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday, commissioners also heard a report of funds collected by the County Clerk’s Office for November, which totaled $69,226.28. They also approved an order conforming election precincts to recently redistricted Commissioners’ Court precincts and approved lease renewals for Precinct 1’s and Precinct 4’s belly dump trailers for six months at $500 per month.
Commissioners passed on selecting members for the Sexual Assault Response Team per Senate Bill 476 and passed on setting a public hearing for 8:40 a.m. Jan. 11 to hear comments on a zoning change request for Property No. 83091 from agricultural and ranching to single-family residential.
