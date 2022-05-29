Several area high schools held graduation ceremonies Friday night in Lamar and Red River counties. Here are some highlights of the high school ceremonies.
Paris High School
One hundred and sixty-eight high-school graduates walked the stage at Paris ISD Friday night, lifting diplomas and tossing caps high in triumph. Following four years rife with Covid-19 protocols and other difficulties, the class of 2022 finally made it to the end, each student choosing to take a step forward into their futures.
Valedictorian Davis William Green spoke on unity, citing both pop culture icons such as Kendrick Lamar and literary legends such as Maya Angelou.
“Look for the commonalities instead of the differences between people. Even though our individual viewpoints might diverge, we all like to relax on the weekend and watch the new Marvel movie. We may live in different areas, but we all see the sun rise and set each day. We may have different voices, but we can all laugh and sing when feeling joy… In this way, we can begin to understand and accept our neighbors, sparking the commencement of a more peaceful tomorrow,” Green said.
Salutatorian Adam Reed Hartman, who runs track, compared his high school career to running a race.
“Freshman year is like the first lap of the four-lap mile race, one of the races I run in track. Everyone has a different strategy, and how we start the first lap will determine how we finish. Recognize the power of implementing constructive habits early, and your future self will thank you for it,” Hartman said.
Finally, Paris ISD alumni and Norwex CEO Kristi Hubbard spoke to the graduates, encouraging them to strive for success with persistence while utilizing their tech savviness and networking skills.
“But as you prepare to walk across this stage, understand that you aren’t just marking the occasion of achieving your high school diploma. You’re also crossing a bridge into necessity of rethinking how you’ll accomplish what you want. The need to constantly rethink, how can I be better? Am I stretching myself? As you do, remember to give yourself the advantage of the growth mindset,” Hubbard said.
Chisum High School
Friday night 70 red-gowned Chisum High School students stepped out of the senior class of 2022 and into their futures.
“I want all of you to become successful at whatever it is that you desire to do, whether that’s going to college or entering the military or the workforce. Make good decisions, work hard and never give up so that you can accomplish your goals,” Valedictorian Kristen Parson told her classmates. “Treating people right will get you a long way in life, so always strive to be the best person you can be. Also, never forget that there is always someone there to help you whether it’s your family, friends or God.”
Salutatorian Harmony Marsh encouraged her fellow classmates to embrace the future head on, ready for anything they face along life’s journey. But at the same time recalling the days at Chisum with a smile.
“However important tonight is, it pales in comparison to what lies ahead. All of the accomplishments we have had, the relationships we have built, the events we have experienced and yes, even this “momentous” night, will be but a blip on the radar of our lives. I encourage you tonight to embrace the challenges that lay ahead,” Marsh said. “While I hope you always look back on your time at Chisum fondly, I hope that each and every one of you will run forward towards the opportunities in front of you. While I hope you will always treasure the friendships developed over the past 13 years, I hope you will seek out with reckless abandon the relationships that will help chart the course for the remainder of your lives.”
Both students thanked teachers, coaches, school officials and classmates for being part of their high school years.
Marsh told her classmates it had been an honor making the education journey with them.
“I want to close tonight on an incredibly light-hearted note, thanking one more very special person that has made this all possible and has stood by my side through it all,” she said. “Classmates, I invite you to join me in giving a big shout out to yourself.”
After thanking teachers, staff and her parents, Parson looked out at her classmates.
“Finally, I want to thank my classmates. We have made it through this together and have helped each other become prepared for the next step in our lives,” she said, ending her speech with, “I wish all of you the best of luck. Congratulations, we made it.”
Prairiland High School
Sixty four seniors walked across the stage for the final time Friday night as Prairiland High School graduated the Class of 2022 before a standing room only crowd at the high school gymnasium.
It was a night of celebration as valedictorian Jessica Francis and salutatorian Caleb Jameson expressed appreciation to those who have helped them along the way and encouraged classmates to make the most of the future before them.
“Graduates, strive to be great going forward in everything you do, and I encourage you to pursue the ups and downs in life and persist even with the obstacles that will certainly occur,” Jameson said in his salutatory address. “Don’t ever overlook the important truth -comfort never leaves excellence. Some people want to make it happen, others wish it could happen while others make it happen. Classmates, go make it happen. I believe in each of you.”
In her valedictory address, Francis recalled the high school years as she reflected on the expectations and challenges and then said, “We entered this school as kids, and tonight we are walking out as adults about to begin our new adventure.
“Today is a victory, not just for the graduating seniors but for the advisors, associates and faculty alike. We would not be walking across this stage tonight if it were not for you. So thank you for all you did to insure our success.”
Earlier, Superintendent Jeff Ballard recognized senior Gage Bankhead for 13 years of perfect attendance and afterward high school principal Jason Hostetler individually recognized the many seniors who received scholarships to continue their studies.
Classmates Amber Rowland welcomed the audience, Kirsten Bridges grave the invocation, Chelsie Upchurch presented the class poem.
Clarksville High School
Clarksville High School’s gymnasium filled with excited graduates, smiling family and friends and more than a few tears on Friday evening, as the graduating class of 2022 bid adieu to high school and began the next chapter of their lives. And nothing, not even some technical difficulties, could put a damper on the good mood.
Problems with the microphone persisted throughout the ceremony, but each speaker handled the situation with grace.
Salutatorian Michael Love congratulated his fellow graduates for the way they overcame adversity throughout their high school careers, and he encouraged them to carry that vigor past high school.
“Really give it all that you’ve got, and sooner than you think, it’ll all be worth it,” he said. “Always make sure to put yourself first, and don’t prioritize anyone else over you.”
Valedictorian Aliyah Cherry said the wide range of skills and talents shared by her classmates speaks volumes, as does the multitude of professions they’ll pursue as they venture into adulthood.
“Through these past years, I have watched as we all discovered and devoted ourselves to our passions,” Cherry said. “Look around; in our midst, we have future artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, doctors, dentists and so much more.”
An important lesson to keep in mind, Cherry told the assembled seniors, is that growth and learning don’t need to stop after leaving school; life is all about growing and evolving.
During an emotional moment in the ceremony, the class took a moment to honor Saul DeLaTorre. His daughter, who passed away in a car wreck 10 years ago while in the second grade, would have graduated Friday with the rest of the seniors. To honor her memory, DeLaTorre took the stage in her place to receive a special recognition from Clarksville superintendent Kermit Ward.
“Through all these years, he’s kept this day in his head,” Ward said after the ceremony. “He wanted to come, but he didn’t know we’d be doing all that for him.”
In total, 87 Tigers received their diploma on Friday.
Detroit High School
The 2022 class of Detroit ISD graduated 37 seniors at the Glenn Townes Memorial Fine Arts Center and Gymnasium in Detroit Friday night.The family and friends of the Detroit ISD seniors gathered together to welcome and celebrate the graduates.
Detroit ISD alumni and pastor Jerry Roberts spoke to the departing graduates and encouraged them to embark on new journeys . Roberts compared the Detroit ISD graduates to their mascot: eagles. Eagles don’t back down when there’s a storm, he said. They fly into it..
“Thank you class of 2022 for allowing me to be a part of your graduation,” Roberts said.
Valedictorian of the Detroit graduating class, Kellie Welch spoke highly of her classmates, teachers and more.
“Life here at Detroit has been a blessing,” Welch said. “We’re all capable of doing amazing things in this world, and the choice is ours to make. It’s now time to rise to our challenges and endeavors.”
Salutatorian Nathan Hampton delivered the final speech before the graduates received their diplomas . Hampton made the crowd laugh while speaking to the audience as he made a few jokes to keep things interesting.
“High school and life is like driving a Ford, you never know when it’s gonna break down and leave you stranded on the side of the road,” Hampton said with a smile.
