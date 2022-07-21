FSA Personnel

Lamar County Farm Service Agency executive director Randi Whitis.

 Mary Madewell / The Paris News

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1, to nominate candidates to serve on the Lamar County Farm Service Agency Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain local administrative areas for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.

“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Randi Whitis, executive director for FSA in Lamar County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”

