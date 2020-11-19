BONHAM — Free Covid-19 testing available in Fannin County will be visiting Honey Grove this week.
The testing is being conducted by the WellHealth group, and it has been available in Bonham for the past two weeks. County Judge Randy Moore reported to commissioners Tuesday that of the 620 people tested so far, 61 tested positive for Covid-19. That’s a 9.84% positivity rate.
Testing this week in Honey Grove will be available without an appointment in front of the library in Town Square. Testing will be done between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will then move back to the Fannin County Multipurpose Complex in Bonham from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 before moving to Leonard’s town square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.
Covid-19 numbers have been rising lately in Fannin County, and the hospitalization rate at 13.24% is uncomfortably close to the threshold that would force the county back into lockdown, Moore said.
“That’s important because once we reach 15% and we stay there for seven days, that means we have to shut some facilities like bars,” he said.
The judge’s report Tuesday included 896 total cases since testing began in March with 827 cases recovered. There were 57 active cases with 11 of those being in the prison. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a new death Friday for a total of 24, up four from Moore’s report last week. Later in the day, the state health department reported a 25th death as total cases rose to 904. Recoveries also rose, up to 858, as active cases fell to 34, according to the state’s data.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved the canvass of the Nov. 3 general election. County Clerk Tammy Biggar reported an increase of 2,000 registered voters for this year’s presidential election compared to the 2016 race. Biggar said there were 12,044 votes cast for president in 2016. This year, there were 15,007, for a nearly 3,000 vote increase.
“I would like to take a moment, if I may, to say thank you. This was a huge beast of an election and there were many, many moving parts,” Biggar said, thanking Troy Hudson with emergency services for water brought to voters in line, the auditor’s office for quickly answering questions and elections staff for their work to help mitigate Covid-19 exposure. “Our entire staff contributed greatly to our success.”
In other business, North Texas Municipal Water District representatives discussed a shoreline management plan with commissioners. The district has put together a 248-page shoreline management plan, available with this story online or with the online agenda for this commissioners meeting on Fannin County’s website. The plan describes the shoreline and classifications, outlines lease and use agreements, dock standards, the application review process, and unauthorized activities and violations.
Bois d’Arc Lake, named in honor of local history and the Bois d’Arc tree, is the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years. The 16,641-are lake is situated northeast of Bonham and is being built to meet the water needs and demands for the growing North Central Texas region, according to the plan. A shoreline classification map shows ample land for small and large residential lots, some commercial property and plenty of open space. Commercial activities such as marinas, resorts, restaurants, campgrounds and wedding venue rentals will be authorized, the plan states. It also outlines requirements for docks, such as spacing and access.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports for October; accepted a report on the monies collected by the Fannin County District Clerk’s office for October; approved a one-time severance of 2 acres out of a 5.5-acre tract on Highway 11 in Whitewright; approved a Precinct 3 purchase of a Gooseneck Trailer from Big Tex Trailer World for $17,128.50 with budgeted funds; and renewed a six-month lease with Brazos Trailers on a belly dump trailer for Precinct 4 at $500 per month.
