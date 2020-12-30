DEC. 29 to DEC. 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Dec. 29
10:01 to 10:09 p.m., 3558 NE Loop 286.
Dec. 30
2:03 to 2:19 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 29
6:55 to 7:15 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
9 to 9:16 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
9:07 to 9:27 a.m., 208 BTW.
9:18 to 9:25 a.m., 2325 W. Kaufman St.
11:02 to 11:15 a.m., 3155 Allen St.
11:29 to 11:44 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
3:31 to 3:48 p.m., 820 E. Sherwood Drive.
5:46 to 6:08 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Out of Service
Dec. 29
12:56 to 1:31 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.