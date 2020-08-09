City councilors will make a third attempt to increase membership on the Paris Economic Development Corp. board from five to seven members when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
On the recommendation of the city attorney, councilors voided an earlier vote on a technicality, and at a July 27 meeting the bylaws change, which requires five affirmative votes, failed 4-2.
City Manager Grayson Path is to make a budget presentation and councilors will be asked to give direction on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Public hearings on a $13,375 Justice Assistance Grant and on participation in the Community Development Block Grant program are agenda items as is a discussion about the forgiveness of city penalties on certain properties. Council also is expected to approve a resolution designating a non-radioactive hazardous material route.
The council is to perform an annual evaluation of the municipal judge and city during a closed meeting, according to the posted agenda.
