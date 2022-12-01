Dale Cummings

The audience at the fourth quarter Charity Country Dinner Theater on Monday night at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE in Paris, are in for a double treat.

Dale Cummings, better known as “The C”, and Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band are to perform with meal service catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall to begin at 6:30 p.m. and served by Boy Scout Troop 2.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

