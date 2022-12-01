The audience at the fourth quarter Charity Country Dinner Theater on Monday night at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE in Paris, are in for a double treat.
Dale Cummings, better known as “The C”, and Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band are to perform with meal service catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall to begin at 6:30 p.m. and served by Boy Scout Troop 2.
Cummings, from Winnsboro, who sings and dances to the music of the 50s 60s and 70s, has thrilled local audiences for years, including performances at the Red River Valley Fair.
“I am looking forward to coming back to Paris,” Cummings said. “I’ll be playing a mixture of songs from the 50s, 60;s and 70s, including some Christmas songs. And just maybe I can get those folks to do “The Twist.”
A regular at fundraising events and at numerous venues throughout the area, Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band also will take the stage to perform a variety of country and gospel selections.
“We’ll be singing some country and some gospel and we’re going to throw some Christmas in there,” Musgrove said. “I am happy to be a part of this charity event.”
Backing up Musgrove on stage will be his wife, Linda Musgrove, on keyboard, his son, Stoney Musgrove, on drums, with Rick Hawthorne on lead guitar, Randall Cox on steel and Jarvis Watson on bass.
Proceeds from the dinner theater will go to local charities, according to event coordinator Ronnie Nutt.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
