Chisum ISD entered into an appraised value limitation agreement with Mockingbird Solar Center LLC at Monday night’s meeting, and set a lower tax rate.
“The solar farms are half in our district and half in North Lamar’s,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
The company made a presentation at the board’s last meeting on July 27. Should the solar farm be realized, a limitation would cap the value of the farm at $30 million, regardless of how much more it’s worth. So no more than $30 million of property value would be taken into account when property taxes are being collected for the district’s maintenance and operations tax.
Unlike other sources of income for a district, excess maintenance and operations money is recaptured, or returned, to the state, so by applying a value limitation on a large industrial operation like a solar farm, the district could avoid a large recapture, but could still reap economic benefits from the property.
By entering into a value limitation agreement, the solar farm would agree to pay Chisum ISD more than $100,000 each year, which would not be counted as maintenance and operations money and therefore couldn’t be recaptured by the state. It could be spent in any way the board sees fit.
Chalaire said the farm will be located down Highway 82, but that the district won’t actually see the money until about 2023.
“The stage we’re at right now is an application to be filed,” he said. “It’s a slow process.”
The board also agreed to a lower tax rate, Chalaire said.
Last year, the rate was $1.15 total per $100 valuation of property, while this year it will be $1.1464, with $0.9664 for maintenance and operations and $0.18 for interest and sinking funds.
Chalaire also gave the board an update on the district’s bond construction.
“We are completely finished,” he said.
All of the projects, from new classrooms, to a new greenhouse to the fieldhouse and performance center are all completed, and under budget.
“We are very proud of them,” Chalaire said. “We had some money left over, and we used that to purchase additional technology, which was a part of the bond.”
Julia Furukawa contributed to this article.
