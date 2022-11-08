Sixteen Paris High School and Paris Junior High School choir students obtained chairs in the 2022 Region 4 All-Region Choir.
From Paris High School choir director Grace Henderson and Paris Junior High School choir director Lindsay McCarter are proud of their students’ efforts that earned them a chair in this year’s region choirs. They hope this experience will be one they will treasure for many years to come.
