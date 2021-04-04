Two Paris businessmen, hotelier Mihir Pankaj and veterinarian James O’Bryan, are in a race May 1 for the District 4 seat on the Paris City Council to replace Dr. Steven Clifford, who served Paris for two terms as mayor and is now term limited.
Both native Texans, O’Bryan grew up in the suburbs of Dallas and moved to Paris several years ago to establish Paris Veterinary Associates, 2725 Clarksville St. Pankaj and his family have lived in Paris for the past 30 years, first as owners of Days Inn by Wyndham, then Hampton Inn by Hilton and soon will offer Home2 Suites by Hilton.
“The success my family has had in Paris has influenced me to run for City Council in hopes to inspire others to unite and work together on the challenges that face our community,” Pankaj said. “My mission is to spread positivity and unity within our community and create opportunities for the citizens of Paris to promote a better quality of life. I will be fully transparent in the actions I take and will make myself available to discuss all challenges that face our community.”
Having served Paris Economic Development Corp. as secretary-treasurer, Pankaj said he understands how integral industry is to the region.
“Being a small business owner, I understand how important it is for our community to thrive financially,” Pankaj said. “Furthermore, providing opportunities for affordable housing, working with state entities to promote the growth of our major roadways and providing a better quality of life through creation of jobs and expansion of small business and industry all are key to community success.”
As a trustee for Paris ISD, Pankaj said he knows firsthand how important it is to invest in the future generation and understands the importance of being good role models, which starts by working hard to provide an ideal community that will want to invest in the future.
“Serving my community gives me purpose,” Pankaj said. “It gives me an outlet to help and inspire others. As a councilman representing District 4, as well as all citizens of Paris, I will bring, without any set agenda, my years of experience and leadership. My goal is to efficiently tackle any challenges that come to the table in a professional and timely fashion.”
A former member of the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission, O’Bryan said he has many goals as a potential council member, and he believes he has the skill set needed to meet the neverending challenges of a semi-rural and growing city like Paris.
O’Bryan said he has concern with the city’s Code of Ordinances, and although it has recently been codified, there are many requirements that are either out of date, should be revisited and, in many cases, clarified or abandoned.
“One such ordinance passed while I was a member of Planning & Zoning is a requirement that new construction is required to install sidewalks,” O’Bryan said. “I would go back and revise that statute a little bit to make it less cost prohibitive to builders, and make it more applicable to the areas for which the ordinance was intended, namely bus routes, school zones and other areas of high pedestrian traffic. There are areas of Paris that just don’t need sidewalks and would look better without.”
Although O’Bryan said he was allowed to remodel his veterinary office with relatively little interference and reasonable building regulations, the candidate said, ”Now it’s a whole new ballgame. I can’t understand who would want to build within the city limits with all of these adopted national codes. Certainly not mom and pop small businesses. That has to change.
“I think what I’m getting at here is if we can’t implement the rules in a fair and intended manner for facility safety and effective community growth without unnecessary financial constraints then let’s swing the pendulum back the other way because what we are doing now is like breathing through a stirring straw.”
O’Bryan is a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and a 2008 graduate of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. He and his wife, Jill, have three children. Pankaj is a North Lamar graduate, studied biology, chemistry and philosophy at Baylor University and medicine at Saint James School of Medicine. He and his wife, Krishna, are parents of a baby daughter.
Early voting for the May 1 election begins April 19 and ends April 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
