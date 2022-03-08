His name synonymous with Northeast Texas music, singer-songwriter Merrol Ray did what he did best at the quarterly Country Dinner Theatre at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, Monday night — sing his songs and share the ups and downs in his life that inspired much of his original work.
Interspersed with lifetime stories told in a folksy manner, and an occasional one-liner, the singer from Blossom demonstrated both his smooth baritone voice and his adept understanding of how to pick a guitar as he sat on a stool on stage before a sold-out crowd.
“He’s a local treasure,” Joe Watson of Paris said about his longtime friend and fellow musician whose songs are often gut-wrenching but reveal the life Ray lived as a rambunctious teenager from Prairiland High School who went on the road with his music and suffered the consequences of alcohol addiction before turning his life around. “He doesn’t get near the credit he deserves because he’s local, but he’s very talented.”
“I’m not an internationally famous entertainer,” Ray said early on in his performance as a way of introduction. “But I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.”
From his opening song, “Bloodline,” that tells about a man from the big city of Blossom and “the very first song I ever had on the radio that made me any mailbox money,” to sharing about his travels to Nashville and on the road with local rock band, Miles to Nowhere, to singing “Dancing Hard,” the first song, “that got me on the radio big time as a solo artist and one all the kids love.”
Ray explained his shift from playing rock and roll to playing country.
“I quit playing rock and roll when I found out they paid $100 a night to play down here at the VFW,” he said. “I put my hair in a ponytail and got me a cowboy hat.”
Ray’s clarification of his stand on politics received one of the largest responses from the crowd when he said, “I am an American patriot, a warrior, a radical, a right-wing extremist.” At another time, he identified himself as “your local Willie Nelson.”
Ray shared the stage with First Christian Church music director Greg Clark who led the audience in wishing another hometown hero of football fame, Coach Gene Stallings, a happy 87th birthday and introduced Derald Bulls of CitySquare Paris, the recipient of the evening’s proceeds in the form of a $1,000 check.
In voicing appreciation, Bulls shared that CitySquare saw 518 homeless individuals come through its center at 2515 Bonham St., a 300% increase from 2020.
“Last year 755 showers were taken at our facility, 471 loads of laundry were washed and dyed and over 1,500 snacks and meals were served to 223 area junior high and high school students,” Bulls said. “I am blessed to work for a board that believes in putting their shoulder to the grindstone to make anything happen. We appreciate this donation for this night’s program proceeds.”
Coming in June to Country Dinner Theatre will be “The Purple Hulls, identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark who were raised on a working family farm in the deep East Texas piney woods. They found their way to Nashville writing songs and touring with various country artists with their unique style of sibling harmonies while ripping the strings off any instrument they can get their hands on, according to information shared by dinner theater chairman Ronnie Nutt.
Monday night’s event featured Scholl Bros Bar-B-Que served by North Lamar FFA members. Platinum sponsors included Chad and Mandy Helberg with H&H Partners of Paris and Kenny and Melanie Backus of Magnolia Brush Manufacturers of Clarksville. Gold Sponsors were Paris Coffee Company, Scholl Bros Bar-B-Que and Known Name Roofing & Construction, all of Paris.
Tickets and tables for the June 6 theater are available by calling Nutt at 903-249-3676 or church administrative assistant Tonya Earley at 903-785-5516.
