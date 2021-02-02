Two hundred doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine should be headed to Delta County this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In the eighth week of Texas’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, Delta County was listed for the first time on the weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Allocation list, released each Monday. The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel each week determines which approved providers will receive vaccines and how many doses they’ll get. The 200 doses are being sent to Carevide Cooper. On Monday, Carevide was working to determine its process for doling out the vaccines.
Delta County Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher said Carevide, in its application to become a vaccine provider, agreed to give vaccines to eligible Texans, which includes those in Phases 1A and 1B. That includes first responders, frontline health care workers, residents 65 and older, and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe infection.
In Fannin County, approved providers receiving Moderna vaccines includes Carevide Bonham for 100 doses, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Bonham for 100 doses and Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove for 200 doses. Texoma Medical Center in Bonham is now considered a hub provider, and it will be receiving another 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the DSHS list.
Fannin County commissioners have established a vaccine call center to provide residents a central location for which to register for a vaccine. The center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
The only location in Lamar County on the state’s allocation list this week is the Paris-Lamar County Health District, set to receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Like Fannin County, Lamar County has set up a registration hotline for residents seeking the vaccine. The call center is available between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167. Residents may sign up at anytime online by visiting form.jotform.com/210164434756151.
On Sunday, the City of Paris on Facebook announced 3,725 people were signed up to get their first dose of the vaccine. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full inoculation.
“We anticipate the number of doses to dramatically increase over the next couple of weeks,” city officials wrote in the post.
The Paris call center was set to begin callbacks for those on the list on Monday to schedule people for the 400 incoming doses to the health district. The city warned those on the list to keep their phones close as call center volunteers will make one attempted phone call before moving on down the list.
The city also asked that people register just once as signing up multiple times does not increase the chances of moving up on the list. Scheduling is being done based on vaccine availability, tier, age and those earliest on the list.
Officials are asking the public to reach out to state representatives, including Rep. Gary VanDeaver and Sen. Bryan Hughes, to express opinions about vaccine allocation to Lamar County. VanDeaver’s office is available at 512-463-0692 and Hughes can be called at 512-463-0101.
The state’s week eight allocation list did not include Red River County.
