New Lamar County Republican Chair Carroll Ray Null — who goes by Ray — believes that if you aren’t willing to participate in the democratic process, then you shouldn’t complain.
“If you want to make change, then you have to work in the system,” the retired military man said.
Null moved to Paris in 2014 from Fort Bliss just outside of El Paso. Just a few short years later, he filed for Lamar County Judge, running against Brandon Bell on the Republican ticket in 2018. Though he lost to Bell, who eventually won against former County Judge Chuck Superville, he still has been active in county politics. And, just two years later, on Jan. 7, 2021, he took up the mantle of Republican chairman when Chris Dux resigned from the position.
“When I ran for political office, I didn’t want to be a politician,” Null said. “I wanted to help the community. And, you know, it was something that I thought I should try. I always say, I tell my sons and tell other people, ‘I learned more from my failures than my successes.’ You know, failures stick with us, and we asked ourselves what we did wrong. Our successes we quickly forget, because we go on to the next one.”
Originally from China Spring, a small town outside of Waco “that makes Paris look like a metropolis,” Null said he has traveled far and wide, first through his 27 years in the military and then later on in the private sector. His father was a police officer in Waco, and moved around for the job.
“We moved quite a bit. In those days, police officers did,” Null said. “And then, when I joined the military, we moved every two to three years. My children didn’t know what it meant to stay for years at a place. … Then, when I got into the corporate world, I worked for Booz Allen Hamilton. I worked for Raytheon, spent two years in Iraq with Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, then the Army offered me a job as a civilian, again I moved.
“I’ve been a stranger every place I’ve lived, but the counter to that is I’ve seen a lot of places. I’ve seen places I enjoyed living and places I wouldn’t wish you to live there. I’ve lived in Iraq, Egypt, Germany.”
About 10 years ago, he met his wife, Dr. Hana Teissler, an anesthesiologist, while working at Fort Bliss out of El Paso. They married two years later.
“She went to the University of Prague when it was still communist,” Null said. “She was a valedictorian of her class there, and she and her ex-husband defected from Czechoslovakia. I used to fly the Czechoslovakian border, back in the Cold War days when she was going to university. … If you ever want to talk to an anti-communist, anti-socialist, talk to her. She makes me look liberal.”
The pair came to Longview when Dr. Teissler was offered a contract with the Paris Surgery Center. Now retired, Null manages the land the couple owns in Lamar County and part
of Oklahoma.
“She asked if we’d mind moving out to East Texas, and I have no problem,” Null said. “It was a pleasant change, and so we came out here and she was the chief anesthesiologist for the surgery center for several years, and now she’s the head of the anesthesiology department for the Choctaw Nation.”
While in the military, he said he avidly followed the Hatch Act.
“I voted and to make sure all my soldiers voted,” he said. “If you don’t get involved in politics, you don’t have a right to complain.”
His focus as chairman is greater Republican involvement in city and school board elections, he said, even though in Texas those elections are considered non-partisan.
“All the way up, local politics affect us,” Null said. “And I really believe that school boards are one of the most powerful positions around because really education is the fabric of our nation. … And I don’t have ideology, I just want common sense. We structure our society, starting with education. You know the day you stop learning is the day you pass away, So, I just really see the Republican Party getting involved in every level of politics.”
He wants to push harder for four-lane expansion in Lamar County, he said, because that is the draw for industry, having the infrastructure in place.
“We’re thinking present day, and we should be thinking 10 years in advance, what’s going to happen in 10 years, what’s going to happen in 20 years,” Null said. “And that’s very hard to do, because I probably won’t be alive in 20 years.
“It’s hard to build industry in a small town. It really is, and there’s a natural reluctance to change. You know, growth brings change, and people don’t like change. And that’s, that’s economics 101 and sociology 101. I’ve lived in a world of change. … I became involved because I want to get people involved, and only if we give our time and our effort, we can we really make change.”
