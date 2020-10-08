Special Health Resources Intune Unit will offer Red River Valley residents rapid Covid-19 testing at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
The drive-up testing will provide results in less than 45 minutes, and no appointment is needed.
“If someone thinks they have been exposed, they can come and get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms,” said Tylesha Ross, regional community outreach engagement specialist.
For information, email Ross at tross@shrt.net.
