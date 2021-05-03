The anonymous matching donor for Paris Junior College’s East Texas Giving Day grant has decided to triple the initial $5,000.
“We cannot express enough our sincere appreciation to the matching donor who has been a longtime partner to PJC,” said Baleigh McCoin, Paris Junior College Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs. “This also would not have been possible without everyone who contributed to PJC on Giving Day. We are making history and changing the future for our students.”
The extra $15,000 brings PJC’s total from Tuesday’s fundraiser to $31,942, a record for the college.
