Campuses at North Lamar ISD are busy preparing for the 2020-2021 school year. Whether choosing in-person or at-home learning, all students will report to school or remotely on Tuesday, September 8. School hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All students choosing In-Person or At-Home Learning and their parents will have an opportunity to see their campus and meet their teachers at a district-wide ‘Meet the Teacher’ event on Thursday, September 3. Campuses will open their doors from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. All campuses will close from 1-3 p.m. to sanitize buildings in between sessions. To follow the Governor’s orders in maintaining social distancing, families will be asked to wear face coverings if they are age 10 and above and maintain a space of six feet from others.
North Lamar staff will greet families and direct them to classrooms following campus guidelines and procedures. Parents may bring school supplies to leave in the classroom and medications for the nurse’s office.
Students entering grades sixth through eighth at Stone Middle School will pick up their schedules and be able to tour the building with their parents.
North Lamar High School will divide students according to grade for their Meet the Teacher event. Freshmen orientation will be on September 3 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Students will pick up schedules, tour the campus and meet their teachers. Tables with informational packets will be set up in the main hallway addressing topics such as dress code, tardies, attendance, grading/late work policy, graduation plans and more.
Juniors and seniors will pick up schedules and meet their teachers from 3 – 6 p.m. Then on Friday, September 4, sophomores will pick up schedules and meet their teachers from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
New students entering North Lamar may register at each campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. New student registration forms may be found under each campuses’ ‘About Us’ tab on the North Lamar webpage at www.northlamar.net.
