It was Elvis Week on Dancing with The Stars and Paris’ D.J. Pierce, as Shangela, performed a quick step to “Shake, Rattle and Roll” that earned him a spot in sixth place, tied with Selma Blair and Heidi D’Amelio.
Shangela was all pastel and poodle skirt and a high ponytail, as she danced with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.
“I feel just like Beyonce at the Super Bowl,” she said after the dance. “Elvis was a rebel, and I feel a great connection to him.”
The judges praised Shangela’s exuberance in the routine, and while there was one misstep in the routine and one judge warned her to “watch her frame,” the scores put the Paris native and actor/reality show personality at the top of the scoreboard — temporarily.
Pierce, and Shangela, will be back next week for Bond Week on the show, which is livestreaming on Disney+ on Mondays.
