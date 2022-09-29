165019_453_v3

DANCING WITH THE STARS - (ABC/Andrew Eccles) SHANGELA, GLEB SAVCHENKO

 Andrew Eccles

It was Elvis Week on Dancing with The Stars and Paris’ D.J. Pierce, as Shangela, performed a quick step to “Shake, Rattle and Roll” that earned him a spot in sixth place, tied with Selma Blair and Heidi D’Amelio.

Shangela was all pastel and poodle skirt and a high ponytail, as she danced with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.