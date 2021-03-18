CLARKSVILLE — The Covid-19 pandemic put many things on hold, including birthdays, holidays and civic work projects, like Clarksville’s water project.
The city re-approved $3.463 million in certificates of obligation to overhaul the water system Tuesday, Mayor Ann Rushing said.
“It’s just a process to go through again,” she said.
In February 2020, the city approved the certificates for the project, which included the construction of a new water well, maintenance of the existing well and storage tanks, replacement of leaking water pipes, the installation of new water meters along with other water system improvements, according to a previous Paris News article. Because of the ensuing pandemic, the project was delayed, then delayed again.
Rushing told the council that after consulting with state officials, because it has been so long, the city would have to re-issue the certificates. The city will lose its low 1.85% interest rate because interest rates are on the rise, the mayor said.
“That expired in June,” Rushing said. “We can’t know what it will be yet, but it won’t go above 3.375%.”
The final interest rate will be known once everything is finalized, she said.
While the council did go into executive session to discuss applications for the city manager position, when it re-convened into open session, councilors agreed to take no action. The position has been open since Julie Arrington stepped down in December.
The council approved the purchase of a new hose for the sewer machine. The hose is only recommended to be seamed, that is repaired, three times. Utilities director Matt McAdoo said the hose has been seamed eight times, and every time they use it, it’s up to 4,000 pounds per square inch of pressure on the hose, which could cause some serious damage if it breaks.
“It could put someone’s eye out. I had one break one time, fortunately, it was in the manhole when it broke, it jerked my hand and hurt my wrist. It could have been worse,” McAdoo said.
The city approved the measure, while Councilman Gary Gray suggested the city put clearing sewer lines on the customer’s side in the upcoming budget workshop. McAdoo said they often wind up clearing the line, but they’ve been doing it as a courtesy. About 65% of the time, the blockage is not under the city’s easement, but on the property owner’s side, McAdoo said after looking at the statistics for a three-month period. By charging, the city could save up some money for future projects and or equipment.
The council also hired EST as the engineer for the Community Development Block Grant application Clarksville is applying for. The grant is a matching grant for $350,000, with the city matching $50,000, and is for streetwork.
