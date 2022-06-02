It was a zoo at the library last Friday – literally.
The Children’s Room at the Paris Public Library kicked off its summer reading program with a petting zoo that was a big hit with the kids who filled the green space near the deck on the Market Square side of the library.
Children got to see animals that they had never seen or heard of before like a chinchilla and a hedgehog.
“It was soft. I liked it,” said Johnny Callaway, 2, about the chinchilla, a rare rodent from South America.
His older brother Elliot, 5, said he at first thought it was a mouse, but was really interested in finding a parrot to pet.
There was no parrot that day, so Elliot had to settle for a ferret which he found to be very lively.
Jackson Bedford, 9, said he enjoyed getting to hold the ferret, too.
“I love it. I saw one at the zoo in Abilene before,” he said.
Kaden Manginell, 1, petted the chinchilla, but was staring at the nearby monkey.
The monkey was in a cage next to Judy Phillips of Waterin’ Hole Cowboy Church Petting Zoo. She and her daughter, Katelynn Phillips, brought the animals for the children to see and pet.
Judy said that Dilly, the green monkey, liked celery.
“It’s quick at grabbing celery,” said Eil Gefaller, 10, who admitted this was his first time around a monkey. “I have never seen a monkey wearing a diaper.”
The hedgehog was also drawing a lot of children nearby where library staffer Rebecca Taylor was holding it for the children to touch.
“It felt kinda spiky like a needle,” said Hannah Kelly, 6.
Her younger sister, Briella, 3, agreed.
“It feels pointy,” she said.
Four-year-old Thaddeus Montgomery wanted to know why it stayed rolled up in a ball.
“There are too many distractions; it’s too noisy,” Taylor said.
“I am going to go tell everyone to be quiet then,” Montgomery said, adding he wanted to see it standing up.
Tracy Clark, the children’s librarian, arranged to have the animals for the summer program kickoff party.
“This is the very first petting zoo at the library,” she said.
“This is very exciting. I love it when I see huge crowds coming to the library for a community event,” she said. “This is my summer kickoff party. It is a joy for me to see and the smiles and happy children from Paris and the surrounding area.”
All the children, ages 4 to 15, attending the petting zoo could sign up for the Splash Kingdom Reading Club.
Club members will then be tasked with reading for 10 hours or 10 books that they will record on their reading log.
Once they have completed the reading requirement and turned in their logs, they have a chance to win a ticket to Splash Kingdom Water Park in Greenville.
Clark has more plans to get young readers into the library, she said.
On June 10 at 11 a.m., Brett Roberts will perform his Gone Fishing Magic Show featuring audience participation, Clark said.
Then next Friday, also at 11 a.m., Terry Cunningham will perform magic with an amusing style, she said.
Then on June 24, Will Parker will get the kids singing, dancing and even creating a song, Clark said.
June 29, the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show will hit the library featuring James Pennington, an A&M professor, will give kids the chance to ooh and ahh at a number of cool experiments, she said.
The summer hours for the library are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clark said to be on the outlook for July activities, too.
