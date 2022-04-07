During the 87th Legislature Special Session it was determined a Special Election for the proposed Constitutional Amendments would be held during the city and school elections this May. The end result is the May 7 elections look very much like the 2020 November elections with all entities being combined in order to accommodate the varying ballots.
All early voting will once again be held at the Roy V. Floyd Civic Center-1100 W. 5th St, Bonham, Texas, (“The Armory”, on the grounds where Trades Days is held). There will be a separate ballot for each election. The voter may in fact be eligible for as many as three ballots.
If a ballot by mail has been requested, the voter may receive three different envelopes. It is critical for the at-home voter to keep the ballots straight and make sure the ballot goes back into the envelope marked on the outside for that ballot. For example, if you receive a BISD ballot, you will receive a return envelope with “BISD” on the outside of the envelope.
On Election Day, county precinct voters will go to the consolidated location. At that location any ballot the voter is eligible for will be available. For instance, if you are a BISD voter, please refer to the location listed below for your county precinct; your BISD ballot will be there as well. If you live in the City of Bonham, there are two locations for those voters and again, refer to your normal voting precinct. This is due to the Texas Election Code requirement that county voters cannot cross commissioner precinct lines to vote; they must be allowed to vote within their commissioner’s district.
For Trenton, Randolph and Leonard voters, those voters will go to the Trenton Community Center (used to be the Snap Center) instead of the Baptist church. This is due to the expected high volume of TISD voters and expected low turnout for the constitutional amendments.
Whenever possible, early voting is encouraged as it is in one location for all ballots. If you need clarification on where to go vote for Election Day, do not hesitate to call the Fannin County Election Division at 903-583-7488.
Ballots and voting locations will be on www.co.fannin.tx.us, please go to the Voting section and look at the bottom of the page.
(Armory) Civic Center — 1100 W. 5th St., Bonham
BONHAM CITY, BISD, EISD, DCISD SISD & Pct 1, 5, 9, 17, 18
1st Baptist Church — 207 S. Ashford, Savoy
Savoy City, SISD, EISD, WWISD, Pct 2
Ladonia City Hall — 100 Center Plaza St. Ladonia, Texas 75449
Ladonia City, BISD, HGISD, Pct. 3
Community Center (old Snap Center) — 216 Hamilton St., Trenton
Trenton City, TISD, BISD, WWISD, Pct. 10, 11 and 13
First Presbyterian Church — 821 N. Center St.
Bonham City, BISD, DCISD, HGISD, Pct. 4, 7 and 12
Dodd City Hall, City Hall — 304 S. Caney St.
DC ISD, BISD, HGISD, Pct. 6
Ector School Cafeteria — 103 East Main St., Ector
Ector ISD, BISD, WWISD, SISD, Pct. 15
Lyday Hall (Crockett Room) — 540 6th St., Honey Grove
Honey Grove City, HGISD, BISD, Pct. 16 and 19
All early voting in Fannin County will be held at the Roy V. Floyd Civic Center, 1100 W. 5th St, Bonham, Texas, (“The Armory”, on the grounds where Trades Days is held.) There will be curbside voting available for those who need assistance and a ballot by mail may be requested for voters who qualify to vote by mail.
Early Voting hours April 25 – May 3 from 8am-5pm except April 28th and May 3rd from 7am-7pm. Election Day is 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
