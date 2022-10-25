Lamar County Comissioners’s Court declined to renew a burn ban but renewed a Covid-19 disaster declaration at a Monday meeting, both on the recommendations of the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The countywide burn ban issued Oct. 14 for 10 days expired at midnight Sunday, and by Monday morning the first drops of rain in more than a month fell over the area as commissioners gathered at the Lamar County Courthouse.
“We’re still in a drought but rain is expected today so I suggest probably let it expire and let’s watch it very closely over the next couple of weeks while we let people get some stuff burned and see what happens,” emergency management coordinator Quincy Blount said. “Hopefully we’ll get enough rain, and we won’t have to worry about it.”
Also acting on Blount’s recommendation, commissioners extended for 90 days a Covid-19 health disaster declaration issued March 19, 2020, and set to expire Oct. 31.
“This is not to say that Lamar County has Covid cases above and beyond, it’s a funding thing so that we would be eligible for funding coming in if we do have an outbreak,” Blount said. “It is going to be interesting to see what’s going to happen this fall and winter and to see what Covid is going to do. So I recommend we follow what the state is doing, and that is to extend the declaration.”
Commissioners awarded a $1,081,809 contract to local firm North Texas Fab to remove equipment from the courthouse roof and reinstall the generator and air conditioning units on the north parking lot. The court also awarded North Texas Fab a $840,444 contract for the installation of new equipment and a control system for the courthouse HVAC system. Projects are expected to take four to five months to complete.
The court granted permission to Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson to perform in-kind work on Ash Street in Blossom by providing labor and construction equipment for street repairs using materials provided by the City of Blossom.
In other action, the court granted an easement to allow Vyve Broadband access to the northeast corner of 33 E. Price St. for high speed internet to the downtown area, granted office space at 2678 N. Main St. to the county’s tax firm Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, approved a $30,000 homeland security grant for law enforcement training and a contract for telephone services with Vested Networks at a savings of an expected $6,000 a month.
The court took no action after meeting in closed session with Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond about a business prospect that seeks financial or other economic incentive to either expand or relocate in the county.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
