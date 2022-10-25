Lamar County Comissioners’s Court declined to renew a burn ban but renewed a Covid-19 disaster declaration at a Monday meeting, both on the recommendations of the county’s emergency management coordinator.

The countywide burn ban issued Oct. 14 for 10 days expired at midnight Sunday, and by Monday morning the first drops of rain in more than a month fell over the area as commissioners gathered at the Lamar County Courthouse.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

