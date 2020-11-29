People against Violent Crime will host its 18th annual “Tree of Angels” event to recognize and honor victims of violent crime and their families. Families, friends and survivors are invited to join the organization online at 6 p.m. Tuesday on its Facebook page or on treeofangels.org or peopleagainstviolentcrime.org.
Following the ceremony, the Tree of Angels will be placed outside the Lamar County Courthouse. All community members are invited to place an ornament on the tree to honor someone.
For information, call, text or leave a message at 903-491-1322
