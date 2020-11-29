17th Annual Tree of Angels-3.jpg
Doris Sanford places an angel ornament on a tree in honor of the victims of a violent crime during the 17th Annual Tree of Angels program at the Central Presbyterian Church.

People against Violent Crime will host its 18th annual “Tree of Angels” event to recognize and honor victims of violent crime and their families. Families, friends and survivors are invited to join the organization online at 6 p.m. Tuesday on its Facebook page or on treeofangels.org or peopleagainstviolentcrime.org.

Following the ceremony, the Tree of Angels will be placed outside the Lamar County Courthouse. All community members are invited to place an ornament on the tree to honor someone.

For information, call, text or leave a message at 903-491-1322

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

