Texas state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley in Paris to gather donations of shoes and socks in youth sizes 1 through 12.
Donations will be gathered at a Christmas Reception and Town Hall from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Paris Junior College Workforce Training Center, Room 1202, 2505 Clarksville St. in Paris. In addition to providing light refreshments and accepting charitable donations, VanDeaver will give a short presentation followed by a listening portion to hear from residents in the area.
“I look forward to not only providing my residents with a bit of Christmas cheer, but also an opportunity to partner in assisting some of the children of our area. Further, it has also been a long year of multiple sessions, and I am eager to both inform and listen to my constituents about past success and future goals,” VanDeaver said.
Those who cannot make the town hall but who would like to donate can drop off donations at VanDeaver’s district office, in the Bowie County Courthouse, 710 James Bowie Drive, New Boston, until Dec. 3.
For information about the event, contact VanDeaver’s legislative director, Grace Kelly, at 512-463-0692.
