Timothy Walker assumes his duties his Sunday as the new pastor at Blossom United Methodist Church at the 11 a.m. service. Walker, who grew up at that church, follows the tenure of Michael Wood, who is retiring.
Walker is a graduate of Blossom High School, Paris Junior College, Texas A&M-Commerce, Asbury Theological Seminary and Fuller Seminary. He has ministered at churches in a number of churches across the state and is author of several books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.