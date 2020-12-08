If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
Paris Planning & Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval Monday for a zoning change that paves the way for the Crist & Elizabeth Pshigoda Memorial Foundation to build a senior citizen housing complex on Collegiate Drive south of Jefferson Road.
In July, the commission turned down a similar request when foundation president and developer Wayne Brown made a zoning request for property that lies north of Aikin Elementary and south of The Home Depot along an abandoned 31st Street NE. Roughly 50 residents packed a meeting in protest, and the commission split 3-3.
Monday’s approval for a change from planned development to multiple-family zoning came on a unanimous vote with no one speaking in opposition during a public hearing. Brown attended the meeting, but did not speak after City Manager Grayson Path presented the request, along with a staff recommendation to approve. The request is expected to go before Paris City Council for final approval at a January meeting.
The 10-acre site sits on the southern portion of a 39-acre tract located diagonally across Collegiate Drive to the south of Love Civic Center, and is owned by Dr. Kelsey and Kathie Gibbs.
The foundation has yet to present a preliminary plat, which would define its plans for the development.
“They wanted to get it zoned first,” Path said after the meeting.
The proposal on the failed attempt in July included plans for 52 units, according to The Paris News records. The foundation manages 200 units on East Cherry, Bonham and Clarksville Streets.
In other action at the brief meeting, commissioners approved the request of Baysweep Properties for a change from one-family to office district at 25 31st St. SE, and preliminary and final plats at 2126 E. Polk St.
