CLARKSVILLE - The Clarksville City Council plans to discuss the annual financial report for 2020 at its regular Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 800 West Main St.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on an application for Single Family Residential Dwelling Request at 501 West Main St., and the city will take action on the application at the close of the hearing.
Council members will discuss authorizing Mayor Ann Rushing to be the city’s representative in all matters pertaining to the HOME program.
Councilors will also discuss allowing the police chief to use an online source to track leads on cases and allowing the fire department to apply for a USDA grant to purchase a fire truck.
Members of the council will also explore changing the regular meeting dates from once a month on the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. to twice a month on the first and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
