A disannexation request for 32 acres of property located on a county road within the city limits faces Paris City Council when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
In a petition by property owners Brandon and Kara Bond, the couple claims they are required to pay city taxes but receive no city utilities, the county road is not maintained by the city and the owners are required to pay trash fees but are not provided trash services, according to a memorandum by the city attorney and community development director. The staff recommendation is to deny the request because the disannexation would create a “keyhole” within the city limits.
The council will convene into executive to deliberate the purchase, exchange or lease of property as well as to discuss possible incentive offers regarding the First National Bank building and associated properties as well as two Paris Economic Development Corp. projects known as Project Highway and Project Fast Track.
Other agenda items include recognition of the city’s 20-year membership in the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power, public hearings on twol zoning ordinance amendments relating to the Board of Adjustment and mobile homes, a public hearing to close out a community development grant close-out and a resolution to deny a Oncor Electric fee increase.
