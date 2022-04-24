The 2022 Spring Community Revival, sponsored by the Paris Ministerial Alliance, is set for Monday through Friday at different churches and different speakers each night.
For information on nightly locations and speakers call or text 903-917-4585.
The Paris Ministerial Alliance officers are Kimmie Snowton, president; D. Ray Blanton, vice president; and Gregg Kee, secretary.
