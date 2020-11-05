CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD is making a serious topic more accessible to kids during Red Ribbon Week, a campaign to keep kids away from drugs. Each day this week, students are encouraged to wear a red ribbon and dress up in different themed outfits, including Crazy Hair and Socks Day, which comes with the slogan “It’s crazy to do drugs” and plaid day, promoting the phrase “Check yourself. Be drug free.”
“What we’re trying to get out of it is just awareness,” Clarksville Middle High School counselor Faye Marshall said. “Some kids, they’re just not aware of what drugs are. They know drugs, but they don’t know (what they can do) … So that’s just trying to bring it to the forefront.”
The Red Ribbon Campaign began in 1985 as an extension of National Family Partnership, an organization that works to keep children away from drugs, and Marshall said the district participates in the week each year. She said it’s crucial that kids get education on the risks drugs carry and how to say no to them. Marshall said even though some parents, guardians or community members may not want to acknowledge it, it’s important to realize that drugs are a real problem and education is one of the best ways to prevent use.
“Drugs are a problem everywhere. You like to think that they’re not, but if you don’t bring it to the forefront, then how are kids gonna know if it’s good or bad?” she said. “You have to let them know that this is not a good road to take. And that’s basically what we’re trying to get them to see.”
In addition to the fun outfits, Marshall said the district is hoping students will wear their ribbons all week as a reminder of the reason behind the campaign.
“We have to keep our ribbons on,” she said. “The main thing the ribbons are for is just for you to see it. If you see something regularly enough, it’ll stick with you.
Marshall said there are support systems in place at Clarksville ISD to help students who may have questions or concerns about drugs or are struggling with use. She said all students are welcome to come to her and that if their problem is deemed serious enough, she will help them get in touch with outside resources. Teachers also integrate anti-drug curriculum into their classes.
Each day this week, students who participate have the chance to win a prize for their engagement with the program, and Marshall said food gift cards are always a go-to to get kids excited about the campaign.
“For middle school and high school, if there’s food, you got ’em,” she said, laughing.
Information about the Red Ribbon Campaign can be found at redribbon.org.
