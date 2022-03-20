Paris ISD principals named winners for the February GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Chelsey Jones, Verlincia Jones, Belinda Peeples, Emily Moore, Krista Bruns, Kevin Adkins, Katelyn Peek, and Abby Rogers.
Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Verlincia Jones and Krista Bruns each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.
