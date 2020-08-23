BLOSSOM — With roughly a $3.8 million increase in taxable property values, Blossom residents can expect an increase in 2020 property taxes, although the proposed tax rate is expected to stay the same.
Blossom City Council approved a proposed tax rate of 66 cents per $100 valuation and set a Sept. 10 public hearing on the rate on Thursday. At the proposed rate, homeowners with a $100,000 house will pay an annual $660 in property taxes.
“We encourage people to come to the Sept. 10 meeting,” Mayor Charlotte Burge said, adding that the meeting will include a street repair workshop as well as a budget workshop.
The city’s four full-time employees are to receive an additional 75 cents an hour beginning Oct. 1, according to action councilors took on salary schedules for 2020-21.
“Our employees work really hard,” Burge said. “They go above and beyond, and there is not one of them that I couldn’t call at 3 o’clock in the morning.”
In other action, the city received a clean outside audit report by accountant Mike Ward of Point.
“That’s what you are going for; it’s the highest opinion you can get,” Ward said as he explained the city ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with $750,000 in cash in the general fund and $294,000 in debt
After approving a holiday schedule for the coming year and tabling action on maintenance truck and skid steer bids, the council approved an order for the Nov. 3 general election.
On the ballot for two full 2-year terms are incumbents Larry Bridges and Bradley Sessums along with challengers Randall Bridges and Tommy Ramsey. Incumbents Charlotte Burge and Roger Dougherty are unchallenged for two 1-year terms. No one entered the race for mayor. Following the election, seated council members will elect a mayor, according to City Secretary Stacy Prestridge.
In other action, the council instructed Prestridge to bring back a revised outdoor burning ordinance with an emphasis on the prohibition of burning in ditches, as well as to amend a hazardous lot ordinance to reduce the days of compliance from 30 to days after the receipt of a non-compliance letter.
