The Ark-Tex Council of Governments approved filing for a grant for the rural water and wastewater projects at Thursday’s meeting.
“Drinking water systems are vital to both health and economic development,” ATCOG Grant Specialist Toni Lindsey said. “With dependable water facilities, rural communities can attract families and businesses that will invest in the community and improve the quality of life for all residents.”
The grant would be $500,000 for different rural water and wastewater processing facilities to upgrade their facilities.
The grant is geared not to large projects, but the small capital ones that communities and organizations put off for when they have the money, Lindsey said.
“This would be a revolving loan under the Revolving Funds for Financing Water and Wastewater projects,” she said.
The loan is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The board heard from Chris Pruitt about its annual audit. Everything was given the highest score possible, he said.
“It’s what you want to see on your audit,” Pruitt said. “Nothing came to our attention due to your internal controls.”
The organization has a healthy $3 million unassigned in the fund balance. This year’s audit was complicated by Covid-19, but ATCOG has kept those emergency funds separate from the rest of the pool, and very carefully detailed its uses, Pruitt said.
Board members unanimously voted for the 2021 Emergency Solutions Grant program, which was presented by ATCOG Director of Housing Mae Lewis.
“It’s been a good grant,” she said.
The grant is to help people “quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness,” she said.
The ATCOG board also approved submission to the Rural Area Federal Formula program for the renewal of their application to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The formula provides funding to the states for the purpose of supporting public transportation, like the TRAX system that includes the Paris Metro.
They also approved the new Area Agency on Aging’s new policy and procedures manual, which had been updated to fit with state requirements. AAA Director Lisa Reeve said the organization is planning to add programs like adult daycare and staff will receive new training for Alzheimer’s disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.