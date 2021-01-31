With three members present, The Lamar County Appraisal District approved the resignation of Terry Christian and named David Dunman as chairman of the board and Lyle Edwards as secretary during a reorganization meeting last week.
Kelly Jeffery joined Dunman and Edwards to provide a quorum with Keith Mitchell absent. Paris ISD will now appoint a representative to fill the void on the five-member board left by Christian.
The board named Tammy C. Moss, Lynn Patterson, Hugh Jones, Jimmy West and Johnny Patterson to the Agricultural Board. And to the Appraisal Review Board, the board appointed Leroy Samuels, Marc Whitney and Kenny Dority to join Tonya Cannon and Ray Ball.
In other action, the board gave Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee approval to install a glass wall behind collection clerks to allow an additional 200 square foot of office space. Cost is estimated at $3,675, Lee said.
Director of Appraisal Leah Robertson reported a full appraisal staff as a new year begins with Jae Dickinson, Steven Gentry, Melissa Pollard, Candi Nabors and Stephanie Freelen on staff as appraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.