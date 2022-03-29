An outside analysis of the state-mandated 2021 Racial Profiling Report by the Paris Police Department indicates a larger percentage of Black residents were arrested than Whites following the 3,411 traffic stops made by patrol officers during the year, and of those arrests 57.7 % were for outstanding warrants and 40.9% on violations of the penal code.
The percentage of Black arrests made – $11.4% compared to 7.7% for Whites and 4.2% for Hispanics – raised the concern of District 3 Councilman Gary Savage.
“To me, that’s alarming,” Savage said. “After the stop is made when you (patrol officers) know 100% the race of the person you’re stopping, those numbers jump up, and it usually does not favor the Black category. They jump up at an alarming rate.”
In addressing Savage’s concern, Eric Fritsch of Justice Research Consultants of Denton, Texas, employed by the city to do the analysis, noted that 57.7% of those arrested were for outstanding warrants and 40.9 % were based on violation of the penal code, mainly the discovery of contraband at 41.2% of all searches, with drugs being the most discovered contraband at 65%.
“I perfectly understand what you’re saying regarding 11.4% of the arrests were of Black motorists and 7.7% were White motorists … but the differential is explained by a disproportionate number of outstanding warrants,” Fritsch said. “This is the first year in which we are required by law to break out this information.”
Earlier, Fritsch reported of the 3,411 traffic stops made, 2,085 were of White motorists, 1,036 were Black, 262, Hispanic, 16 Asian and 9 Alaskan or Native American resulting in the 7.7% White arrests, 11.4% Black arrests and 4.2% Hispanic arrests.
“Our research indicates that Paris police officers do not know the race and ethnicity of the person prior to stop, almost always,” Fritsch said. “And so, if you don’t know the race, ethnicity of the person that you’re stopping, you cannot legally be racially profiled.”
But Fritsch said he puts more stock in data that shows outcomes after stops.
He noted Paris officers have four options available -verbal warning, written warning, citation or arrest.
“About 75% of your traffic stops result in a warning,” Fritsch said. “And so from my perspective on the outside looking in, coming to Paris once a year, I would characterize that as a very customer service oriented perspective.”
Overall, Fritsch gave the city passing marks on state requirements for racial profiling policies, officer training, public education about the complaint process, adequate patrol reporting on traffic stops and on the resulting data.
“Based on our analysis, the department is fully in compliance with the law,” Fritsch said.
(For a complete Racial Profiling Report, check out a link to The Paris News online version of this story.)
In other action, the council approved zoning changes for new apartments in the 1300 block of Bonham Street and duplexes on Price and Houston Streets. The council withdrew city staff requests to change dual zoning for commercial and light industrial on property off Lamar Avenue and SE Loop 286 and to change zoning from agricultural to one-family dwelling for the Paradise Estates Addition north of Old Clarksville Road.
The council approved a resolution to add assignment pay for the assistant fire chief as well as the fire marshal, the hazardous materials response team and the dive team, all approved earlier for assignment pay but not by resolution.
Councilors took no action after a closed session to discuss possible litigation involving the Belford Apartments and a possible financial incentive for a retail development prospect.
