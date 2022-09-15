CLARKSVILLE — Kids were playing games, shooting at targets and learning about the adventures 4H could take them on at the Red River County Back to 4-H Bash at the Red River County Fairgrounds last Saturday.
“All of our kids are as active as they can be,” said Robyn Blount, the county extension 4-H program assistant, as she and Meko Carder, the county extension agent coordinator, welcomed potential 4-Hers to the party in the pavilion.
“We’re here to make the kids better,” Carder said. “That is our motto. We are trying to increase our enrollment.”
“I think it promotes leadership and interest in the community,” Blount said. “It gets them involved with a wide range of projects.
Under the pavilion were tables where parents and kids could find out all about the various groups and programs awaiting new members.
Program offerings like the ones 4-H Club leader Lee Ann Hampton talked about to kids at the food and nutrition table.
“One of our projects is a food challenge. They are given certain ingredients and a pantry,” she said. “They are given a certain amount of time to make a dish.”
They also learn about good nutrition, she said.
“It helps promote healthy eating. They learn what goes into healthy eating while having fun,” she said.
At another table the kids could learn about shooting sports such as traps and skeets.
“They learn gun safety, problem solving, how to be comfortable around guns and respectful of others,” said shooting coach Christie Ussery.
There are also shooting competitions involving shotguns, rifles, pistols and bows.
At other tables, youngsters could hear about photography, theater and performance, forestry and wildlife, and livestock.
“This is super awesome,” said Cheyenne Fyffe who also said her kids really like the idea of raising farm animals.
It was also a big day for Emily Swan and her daughter Graci, 7.
“I am signing her up, she is of age now,” Emily Swan said. “We have been waiting for this day.”
Graci grinned and said she was ready to join and looking forward to being in 4-H.
“I grew up with 4-H here in the county,” Emily Swan said. “We live on a farm and I just knew it would be great for her.”
“I have some black chickens,” Graci Swan said, adding she liked raising them.
Cruz Martinez, 8, was shooting at red Solo cup targets with a toy gun while his parents watched.
“We are here to get information about 4-H,” said Renae Yanez who was with her husband Paco.
Cruz said that he had seen enough and heard enough and was ready to join.
In addition to the food and nutrition, and the shooting sports tables, parents and kids could visit tables to hear about photography, livestock, forestry and wildlife, thearer and performance arts, and Clover Kids.
After visiting all those tables and hearing about 4-H activities, the kids could visit Kelly Tietjen’s table for a chance to win a prize.
“Today was a good opportunity to join 4-H,” said Clarksville school trustee Brena Burgan. “4-H teaches lifelong skills and it also emphasizes honesty, integrity and a work hard ethic.”
Longtime 4-H Midway Club member Riley Stephens agreed.
“I have been in 4-H all my life,” said Stephens, who is now a junior in high school. “I started as a Clover Kid and I have done pretty much every project they have.
At the Saturday event she was at the fashion and interior design booth, but she also plans to show her commercial heifer at the upcoming Red River County Fair which starts next Wednesday with a parade.
“I think the best thing I have learned is leadership,” she said. “I feel I am more prepared for jobs in the future.”
She is also glad to have had the opportunity to meet so many people through her 4-H participation.
“The friendships I have made in my years in 4-H, I will never forget.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
