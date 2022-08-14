The Paris Economic Development Corp board is expected to award a contract for the development of a new website when directors meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include approval of minutes and financial statements and an executive session to discuss economic development prospects to include Rocket X, Red Oak and Red Maple.
