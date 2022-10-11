On Sunday, beings from other planets, superheroes, video game characters and some professional wrestlers as well as regular folks filled the Love Civic Center for a day of cosplay, martial arts, saber dueling and other entertainment for the first PTX Con.

“We had a great time here,” said organizer Paulyo Lay, who has been putting on shows in Oklahoma for the past three years.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

