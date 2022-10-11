On Sunday, beings from other planets, superheroes, video game characters and some professional wrestlers as well as regular folks filled the Love Civic Center for a day of cosplay, martial arts, saber dueling and other entertainment for the first PTX Con.
“We had a great time here,” said organizer Paulyo Lay, who has been putting on shows in Oklahoma for the past three years.
Ryan Crawford, owner of Warriors Legacy Martial Arts, said he is a big Star Wars, Marvel Comics fan and comic conventions.
“This is a place where people can find other people with similar interests,” he said. “They need a place where they can have a family.”
Crawford, who along with others gave a martial arts demonstration, said martial arts ties in well with heroes.
“We train people in self defense,” he said of his center. “People who are willing to stand by them in a world where honor is rare. We try to be that place.”
Brianna Herndon, of Paris, took top honors in the costume contest that was also part of the day’s festivities.
She was dressed as Eledgard from the video game Fire Emblem.
“It’s a game I grew up playing,” she said.
Brittanee Atwood won second dressed as Poison Ivy.
Cartlin Breshears, of Antlers, Oklahoma won third in the contest.
She was dressed as the Sun, who is from the Five Nights At Freddy’s video game.
“I just really like his character,” she said after her win. “He has a really good character design,”
There were plenty of vendors there like Chris Millsap who created all the artwork, necklaces and earrings.
Other vendors like the Warren family were there selling all manner of superhero and comic book characters items.
“We do Paris festivals,” said Pittsburg resident Robert Warren who was at the event with his wife, Kitty, and son, Robert Jr. “We do shows that are within 100 miles of the house. It is more of a hobby than anything else.”
A sideline that their son got them into, he said.
“I had a friend who told me about anime in general,” Robert Jr., said. “It is the art style and the stories that I have been enjoying for over 20 years.
A large wrestling ring dominated the far end of the center.
“The wrestling crowd and the comic-con crowd are almost one in the same,” Lay said in announcing that world-renowned wrestler Franco Varga was at the convention.
“He is one of the most popular wrestlers globally,” Lay said.
Varga got into wrestling professionally 11 years ago, he said.
He has wrestled in every U.S. state except Hawaii as well as countries in Europe and Asia.
He is a freelance wrestler selecting his own contract engagements that will take him to Mexico next month, then to India in January, back to Mexico in February and then to Japan in March, he said.
“He and I have been working together for one and half years,” Lay said. “The way he handles himself outside and inside the ring is what I like about him. He handles himself with dignity and I know I can trust him.
Varga’s tagline in the wrestling world is “The Biggest Wrestler Ever,” he said.
He also said he loves to play to the crowd.
“Whether it’s acting or wrestling, I am straight up an entertainer,” he said.
“One of my signature moves is the deadlift suplex,” he said. That is where puts his opponent down on his knees then lifts him up and throws him up in the air.
The wrestling started when the convention ended.
The main event in the wrestling featured Varga against former WWE champ Charlie Haas, Giganto teaming with Tyler Watts against Kareem Sadat and Adrian Vega and Paris native Devion Black against Dominik Whitehouse among others.
Lay said his first convention in Paris was a success all the way around.
“I want to give a shoutout to VisitParis who was instrumental in making this happen,” Lay said. If it wasn’t for their help at the local level, it would not have been successful.
“We will definitely be back next year,” Lay said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
