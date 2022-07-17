The county’s school districts and other governmental entities can expect to see an increase in market values when the Lamar County Appraisal District issues its certified property tax roll later this month.
Most entities are awaiting the July 25 deadline for Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee to issue certified tax rolls before putting the final touches on budgets and setting tax rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
If predictions about increased values are accurate, as Lee predicted earlier in the year, market value totals on property in Lamar County could exceed the $6.5 billion mark seen last year when the taxable values increased to $6 billion, up roughly $600 million from the previous year, according to newspaper records.
The number of properties on tax rolls also could show an increase as new construction continues. In 2021, the number of properties appraised increased to 38,844, up 311 from the previous year.
“The real estate market has been so strong, and prices have risen dramatically,” Lee said in early May before the appraisal district sent out notices to property owners about appraised market values. “We are having to increase the values all over the county because failure to do so means that local school districts will lose state funding.”
State law requires local appraisal districts to appraise property at 95% of its sales price. The result of the state study of the district’s appraisals last year indicated local values were only at 87% of market value.
This year’s appraisal notices prompted 1,721 protests to be filed with the Appraisal Review Board, a group of citizens appointed to hear formal protests. Those members include chairman Kenny Dority along with Tonya Cannon, secretary, Ray Ball, Leroy Samuels and Marc Whitney.
“While most of the protests get resolved before any hearings are necessary,” this year the board has heard and decisions determined so far on 158 protests with 63 no shows and 602 settlements,” Lee said last week.
Lee said the board is on track to finish hearings in time for a July 25 deadline for the certified property tax rolls to be filed.
