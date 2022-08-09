Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court extended a burn ban until Sept.12 at a Monday meeting that also saw the court review a report on a recent test of the courthouse roof for leaks that have plagued the historical building for years.

“Hot and dry conditions across Lamar County have created high wildfire potential through the next few weeks,” the burn ban states. “Continued triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape increasing the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.