Lamar County Commissioners’ Court extended a burn ban until Sept.12 at a Monday meeting that also saw the court review a report on a recent test of the courthouse roof for leaks that have plagued the historical building for years.
“Hot and dry conditions across Lamar County have created high wildfire potential through the next few weeks,” the burn ban states. “Continued triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape increasing the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur.”
The ban comes with a warning that a property owner of a fire that extends to another property causing damage can be fined up to $1,000 by the Texas A&M Forest Service if the service is called to assist in controlling the fire.
Territorial manager Kyle Branch with The Garland Company, an Ohio based full service building envelope manufacturer and engineering firm, reported results of water tests authorized by commissioners at a July 25 meeting not to exceed a cost of $4,500.
Branch said tests performed during about a six hour period confirmed that courthouse drains were not the cause of leaks, but identified a parapet wall that extends above the roof as the problem. Branch also expressed concern that the original concrete deck dating to 1917 may be compromised and needs further testing. Commissioners agreed to further testing not to exceed the amount approved at the July 25 meeting and asked Branch to send a report to the Texas Historical Commission.
“We’ve got 20 years of guessing what’s wrong,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said of the county’s long history in attempting to fix courthouse leaks. “We need to complete the tests before we proceed with further roof replacement.”
In other action, commissioners recognized the Paris 7U All-Star coach pitch baseball team for its 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series championship with a proclamation recognizing the coaches and team members for displaying “tremendous character and grit” for outsourcing opponents by a combined 92-19 throughout the tournament.
The court also approved a residential tax abatement for seven new duplexes within the City of Paris under the 5 in 5 Housing In-fill DevelopmentProgram with a total estimated value of roughly $2.3 million. The abatement is for 5 years at 100 percent.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
