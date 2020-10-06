A board of trustees election to fill two at-large positions at North Lamar ISD will take place Nov. 3 in conjunction with the 2020 General Election.
Candidates putting their name in the hat to serve three-year terms on the North Lamar ISD School Board will be listed based on the results from the Feb. 24 ballot position drawing. The slate will appear in order as Jack Hoskins Jr., incumbent Stephen “Red” Holmes, incumbent Sheila Daughtrey and Clint Spencer. Chad Bird, who originally filed in February, withdrew his name as a candidate.
At the regular school board meeting March 23, the North Lamar ISD School Board approved the postponement of the board election following Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation to move local elections to the Nov. 3 date due to COVID-19.
Early voting will be Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting location will be at the Lamar County Services Building at 231 Lamar Ave.
Election Day is Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can place their vote for the North Lamar School Board candidates in 16 of the polling precincts. These include Precinct 1 - 1C, 1D, 1E7C; Precinct 3 – 3D, 3E, 3F, 3G, 3H3C, 3I; and Precinct 4 – 4A6E, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G. A list of precincts can be found on the North Lamar website located at northlamar.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.