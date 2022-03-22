Aikin Elementary held its annual Taste of Reading event in the Aikin Library.
This event offered students the opportunity to sample different types of books in hopes they would want to read more.
Students were able to rotate to two different menu selections during their 20-minute tasting, served by volunteers and staff members.
The choices on the menu included: Rocky Road, Rainforest, Seasons Greetings, Once Upon a Time, Home of the Free because of the Brave and Superheroes.
“I hope students can find something new to read,” Aikin librarian Melanie Loughmiller said. “Students ask when the next tasting will be all year long, so I know they enjoy the experience.”
