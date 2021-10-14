Nashville music artist Christian Davis, known for his deep bass voice, will be singing for socks for the homeless when he returns to Paris on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. concert at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Socks collected during the event will be donated to the Lamar County Homeless Coalition.
“Thanks to some generous individuals, we already have over 1,000 pairs of socks donated for the event,” organizer and church board chairman Ronnie Bass said about the concert that requires the donation of socks for admittance. “This is a win-win event as individuals coming and bringing one or more pairs of socks to the concert will be blessed with a great Christian-country entertainer.”
Davis first appeared in Paris in November 2020 when he entertained a Country Dinner Theater audience at Drakes Party Barn in Powderly.
“During my 22 years in the music business, I have performed on some of the greatest stages in the country – Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center – but nothing pleases me more than what I am doing now in the great state of Texas,” Davis said during the performance as he shared a message of hope on one of the coldest nights of the year and during the deadliest health crises in 100 years.
“I am a person of faith, and I believe that in this time, in this day and age that we live in today, I believe we need Christ more than anything,” Davis said. “There is a lot of stuff going on in the world today, and we are in a mess. But we have the answer, a five-letter word, J E S U S.”
Davis grew up singing in church from the age of 3 and learned to play various instruments, according to a biographical sketch on christiandavisonline.com. As he grew older, and his bass voice developed, he made a commitment to use his talents for the purpose they were given.
He began singing professionally at age 18 as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, traveling to churches around the country while attending Liberty University in Virginia. He then joined Dr. Jerry Falwell’s Old Time Gospel Hour Quartet. Later he sang with Bill Gaither’s Old Friend Quartet where he often appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Series. He has appeared both with the Christian Brothers Quartet and with Mercy’s Mark Quartet on award-winning albums.
In 2009, Davis joined Dailey & Vincent, a bluegrass quartet, and won multiple Dove awards and a couple of Grammy nominations. He is now on his own as a solo artist, and has a band in Nashville.
