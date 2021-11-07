DeadCat Media, a digital media service firm, has a new home in downtown Paris.
Owned and operated by Dustin Broadway and Lea Emerson, DeadCat Media offers customers web design, branding, commercial filmmaking and other services, now including print. The firm is now located 27 Clarksville St., Suite 133, in downtown Paris.
Broadway and Emerson both grew up in Paris, but first met each other at a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce meeting in 2019. After realizing how similar their creative and professional ambitions were, they soon formed a productive business partnership. While they both had other jobs, they soon found themselves dedicating more time to building their own media company. Later in 2019, DeadCat Media was born.
The business partners’ first project of community notice was a Paris Fire Department lip sync music video that went viral online.
“Our specialty is community videos,” Broadway said. “We love to do those. We have done several and do one for the chamber every year.”
“We really just want to use our company to get Paris out in the media and show people what a great town we have,” Emerson added.
Just before cutting the ribbon on DeadCat’s new home, Broadway spoke about the company’s origin. Noting that the most common question they field involves their name, Broadway said a deadcat is a microphone windshield. Holding up a gray puffball that looks like cat’s fur, he explained the piece goes on top of the microphone to block out excess noise. That allows those listening to focus on what’s important — the speaker.
“That’s why it’s the perfect name for our business because when we take on a project, that’s exactly what we do,” he said.
Another note of importance to Broadway and Emerson is dispelling the notion that they are more than business partners.
“That is a common misconception, but no, we are business partners. Broadway has a wife named Kimmie,” Emerson said.
Among those in attendance was Jenatte Forte, a former co-worker with Broadway at First Baptist Church. She wanted to come out and support him because “he is such a good guy,” she said.
Also attending was Gail Jones, another downtown Paris business owner. Jones operates Mimi’s Boutique on the plaza, offering shoppers original, vintage and modern eclectic styles of clothing. She said it was important for small, local business owners to support each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.