Chisum students, faculty and parents filled the high school’s gymnasium Saturday night to celebrate students and raise money for scholarships for the Class of 2022, and when all was said and done, they’d raised just over $18,000.
“This is huge,” Chisum human resources director April North said. “Our goal is to support our students. Textbooks and other things like that can be really expensive, and we don’t want those things to be what holds our kids back from going to college.”
All students who apply for a scholarship through the Chisum High Incentive Program for Seniors received a scholarship and Angela Williams, president of the program, said that equalled roughly 25 scholarships this year
The night featured a silent and live auction, with items including jewelry, clothing, gift card packages, car and lawn care equipment and much more. Live music livened up the event, and food was catered by Burgerland.
The program to financially aid seniors in higher education was started more than two decades ago, North said, and has grown ever since.
“We started by giving out 10 $500 scholarships, and we’ve come a long way since then,” she said. “It’s great for us as a school to recognize our students and their awesome successes. We just want to support them as they take their next steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.