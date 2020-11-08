After almost two years in dispute about taxes owed as a result of the termination of a tax abatement, the City of Paris on Oct. 31 filed litigation against Paris Regional Medical Center in 62nd District Court.
According to the initial petition, the city is asking roughly $1.2 million in taxes, penalties and interest in addition to legal and attorney fees as a result of taxes owed after the city terminated a 10-year, $27.2 million property tax abatement in December 2018, six years into the abatement.
The city canceled the 2012 abatement, which required the health care center to man acute care facilities at both its north and south campuses, after Paris Regional closed the south campus in June 2018.
The petition reads as follows:
“The tax abatements were expressly conditioned on Essent (Essent PRMC dba Paris Regional Medical Center) maintaining both the North Campus and the South Campus as functioning hospitals, with employment maintained as each of the campuses. The Tax Abatement Agreement provided that if Essent defaulted … the past tax abatements as to both properties became due and owing in full.”
After 18 months of public silence on the terminated tax abatement, Paris City Council voted July 27 to file litigation. Both Paris Regional and the City of Paris have declined comment since 2018, while City Council met several times in closed meetings without taking action.
Discussion about the tax abatement began in late August 2018 when the hospital approached the city about removing the south campus from the abatement, something Lamar County commissioners agreed to do. The city, however, proceeded with a default notice after declaring the abatement null and void.
“The City of Paris prays that Essent PRMC, L.P. d/b/a Paris Regional Medical Center be cited to appear and answer, and that the City recover all amounts due owing under the Tax Abatement Agreement, plus attorney’s fees as provided by law,” the petition reads. “The City prays for such other and further relief to which it may show itself justly entitled.”
As of Friday, court records indicate a court summons has not been delivered. PRMC has 50 days from the time of delivery to submit an answer to the original petition.
