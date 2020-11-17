As the leaders of four more Paris ISD campuses detailed their improvement plans for trustees Monday evening, a common theme emerged: increase state accountability scores.
That may be easier said than done this school year as administrators and teachers work to overcome not only a summer slide but also a Covid-19 slide as schools were shut down after spring break in March. Campuses like Aikin Elementary School implemented data-driven plans to help them earn an A grade on the state’s scale, but last year’s data is incomplete because of the shutdowns, Aikin Principal Kimberly Donnen said. As a result, this year’s plan is little changed.
“We decided it was best to continue with what we were doing because … we did see that it was successful,” Donnen said.
The state’s school grading system was created in the 2018-19 school year by Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath. The system breaks down into three parts: Domain I focusing on student achievement; Domain II focusing on a mixture of academic growth and relative performance; and Domain III looking at closing the education gaps, a general mix of the two previous domains. STAAR test scores also weigh on schools’ grades.
Aikin received a D grade in its first assessment, which Donnen attributed to a lack of growth between third and fourth grade. Administrators set three essential actions, including aligning curriculum and assessments to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills with a year-long scope and sequence; having objective-driven daily lesson planning with formative assessments; and using data-driven instruction. Donnen said last year’s data up to the point of campus shutdown showed the school was course for dramatic improvement in its accountability score.
“It was an arbitrary grading by the state on one day. That D is not reflective of Aikin or PISD,” Superintendent Paul Jones said during the public hearing on Aikin’s Targeted Improvement Plan. “I was real proud of what teachers are doing here at Aikin, and I know if we would have taken the assessment last March, we would have been very proud of the improvement that was made here at the campus on that test.”
Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon also commented during the public hearing, saying Aikin administrators could have taken shortcuts with their plan because they are not required to submit it to TEA, but “they really have put in a lot of work.” She said an admin team meets at the end of each cycle in the plan to review data to ensure no student is lagging.
Also presenting improvement plans Monday were Paris Junior High, Paris High and Travis High School of Choice. Paris Junior High received a B in the accountability grades, and did not receive a distinction for Social Studies. Campus goals include receiving an A grade, increasing all students’ performance levels, increasing performance levels for eighth grade Social Studies and for seventh grade reading, writing and math. It has implemented a reading intervention program, included STAAR-like questions in 7th grade Social Studies classes and offers instructional coaches for TEKS Resource training.
Paris High School also received a B accountability rating. Principal Chris Vaughn noted the school did not receive a distinction on Social Studies because of its attendance rate, which was 94.5. It needed to be 95, he said. He also noted the state’s grade fell 2 points shy of being an A although the school received no points for its English Language Learner students. Math and science are among the campus’s strength, as it scored a 91% in both. For math, that’s 4 points above the state average. For science, that’s equal to the state average. Paris High’s improvement plan includes offering new teachers training in Sheltered Instruction; establishing a pullout program to help increase reading proficiency for ELL students; and offering students more practice by incorporating Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System testing strategies and Sheltered Instruction.
Travis High School of Choice Principal Stephen Long said attendance continues to be a struggle for his students, who come to the school for different reasons. There was improvement in the last school year until schools shut down. Efforts are underway to continue a positive trend in attendance, with teachers reaching out to parents. The TEA’s latitude with asynchronous learning has been a positive for the school and its students, particularly as it applies to attendance, he said. Last year’s class was the highest number of graduates since the school was started, and administrators have noticed the majority of students, up to 80%, are students who live in Paris ISD. In previous years, it was closer to 50-50 in relation to transfer students, he said. To improve, Travis High have students in end-of-course test prep classes and is offering students APEX tutorials for end-of-course classes they can work on at home or school.
Paris trustees approve Covid-19 staff stipends
To show their gratitude for the work of Paris ISD staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, trustees on Monday unanimously approved a new stipend for all district employees.
District business manager Tish Holleman asked the board to approve stipends of $800 for non-contract employees, $1,000 for contracted professional employees and a pro-rated amount for part-time employees. The stipends will be paid for using the district’s fund balance, which has extra money as a result of reduced spending related to the 2019-20 school year Covid-19 shutdowns, Holleman said.
Holleman first approached trustees about offering a Covid stipend to teachers, librarians and nurses, which would be paid for by salaries set aside for positions that have gone unfilled. After seeing how the semester developed and the level of work all employees were contributing, district administrators felt it was appropriate to include all district employees. The stipend will appear on employee’s December checks.
“Once again, let me say thank you to all our employees who have done a tremendous job this year,” board president George Fisher said at the end of the meeting. “We still believe in everyone, and we’d rather do everything we can to help y’all through this difficult time.”
Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees the district’s employees know the board is behind them 100%, and “that is valued.”
