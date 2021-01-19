The Paris-Lamar County Health District and the Office of Emergency Management have set up an online county-wide Covid-19 vaccine waitlist and are planning to open a call center to help residents with the form later this week, according to Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Paris Randy Tuttle and a Facebook post by the city.
Those who would like to receive a vaccination can sign up at form.jotform.com/210164434756151.
“We wanted to work with the health department to support them in getting the vaccine to the public,” Tuttle said Tuesday.
Tuttle said while the online form is active now, that the city and the Health District are working together to establish a call center, which will likely be staffed by volunteers to serve residents who don’t have access to the internet. He added that the city and Health District will decide whether they need full time staff for the call center as the process continues.
“We want to make this process as easy as possible,” Tuttle said. “We will evaluate as time goes by.”
As of now, there are no Covid-19 vaccines available in Lamar County, but according to the Department of State Health Services website, 400 doses are expected to arrive at the Health District this week. The website also indicates that Texoma Medical Center in Bonham will be receiving 975 doses.
Tuttle said as soon as new doses are available, people on the waitlist will be notified in the order in which they signed up. When and how vaccines are delivered is up to the Department of State Health Services.
Lamar County residents who have already called the Health District to sign up on a waitlist do not need to sign up again on the website as their information will be entered online and they will be called based on when they signed up to schedule a vaccination, the post stated.
Until the city and Health District can get more vaccines, Tuttle said the best way to prepare is by signing up online, or via the call center when it’s up and running.
“Go online, register and be patient with us,” he said.
The website is available in both English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.